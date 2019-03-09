Audio Of The Week: Ayah Bdeir

I wrote a bit last Monday about the 60 Minutes piece last Sunday night about getting to gender equity in STEM education. My message in that blog post was that there are many innovators in this sector and not everyone will get the credit they are due.

Ayah Bdeir, who was left on the cutting room floor on that 60 Minutes piece, had a different message and one that I understand and appreciate.

Ayah is awesome and I want to shine a light on her and her work and there is no better way to do that than to repost her conversation with The Gotham Gal from last year.