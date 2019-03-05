Being Wrong

Howard has a great (and short!) post on how blogging publicly gives you a timeline on how you were thinking at a given time. He’s right, it is awesome to be able to go back and see what you were thinking and evaluate it in hindsight.

Like my “What Is Going To Happen In 2019” post.

Sitting here two months and a few days into 2019, I could not have been more wrong about the first couple predications I made in that post.

The stock market has been on fire and the President is still firmly in charge.

Of course all of that could change.

It is still early days in 2019.

But going back and re-reading that post is super helpful in reminding me that my assumptions may be wrong and I need to re-evaluate the assumptions to make sure I am heading in the right direction.

And blogging (aka taking a stand publicly) is a great way to do that.