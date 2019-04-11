A Registered Token Offering

Our portfolio company Blockstack tweeted out this today:

After rounds of private comments, we’ve publicly filed for a $50M token offering with the SEC.



Upon qualification, our network and the Stacks tokens will be available to retail investors, including the US. https://t.co/OuPVbA4eJt — Muneeb Ali (@muneeb) April 11, 2019

Given that USV is an investor and one of my partners is on the board, I don’t want to opine on this in any way.

But I do think this is an interesting development in the evolution of tokens as investable assets.

So here is a Coindesk post on this news.