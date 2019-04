And now a word from your sponsor:

Coinbase is a USV portfolio company, I am on the board, and I am deeply invested in this business.

Coinbase’s regulated custody subsidiary is an important part of their overall business and I am also on the board of it.

This Unconfirmed Podcast with Sam McIngvale is a really good explanation of what Coinbase is doing in the custody market and how they are developing new income earning options for their customers.