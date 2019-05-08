Two of the more interesting and “out there” trends in tech are NFTs (non fungible tokens) and virtual celebrities.

So it was only a matter of time before developers started to work at the intersection of them

Virtual celebrities are characters made out of software that exist in games, social media, streaming audio and video, etc who have large and rabid fan bases. Here is an example of one.

Miquela

NFTs are crypto-assets that are unique and can only be owned by one person at a time. A well-known example is a CryptoKitty.

So I find it interesting that today an instagram celebrity (a real one) has chosen to wear an outfit that is actually an NFT and can be sold and owned by one of her fans.

The celebrity Johanna Jaskowska is wearing a dress that is actually a unique crypto-asset. It is “the world’s first couture digital outfit on the Ethereum blockchain.” She announced that today on her Instagram channel.

This is Johanna wearing crypto fashion:

I am interested to see if this idea takes off. The worlds of gaming, social media, AR/VR, and crypto are going to get richer and more lifelike over time. So I suspect something like this will eventually work and go mainstream.