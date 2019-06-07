Funding Friday: DefendCrypto.org

As expected, the SEC sued USV’s portfolio company Kik this week. Here is Kik’s response to the news:

This part of Kik’s response explains that the SEC is stretching the interpretation of the Howey ruling (from almost a century ago) in its efforts to claim jurisdiction of crypto token regulation:

For the reasons set forth in our Wells Submission, the SEC’s complaint against Kik is based on a flawed legal theory. Among other things, the complaint assumes, incorrectly, that any discussion of a potential increase in value of an asset is the same as offering or promising profits solely from the efforts of another; that having aligned incentives is the same as creating a ‘common enterprise’; and that any contributions by a seller or promoter are necessarily the “essential” managerial or entrepreneurial efforts required to create an investment contract. These legal assumptions stretch the Howey test well beyond its definition, and we do not believe they will withstand judicial scrutiny. https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kik-responds-to-sec-complaint-300862114.html

I believe that crypto networks are different than companies and that crypto tokens are different than securities. I look forward to seeing these issues debated in a court of law instead of the basement conference rooms in DC.

If you are interested in supporting Kik’s case, you can do so by contributing crypto tokens to DefendCrypto.org.