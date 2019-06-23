Pixel Slate RIP

I got a Pixel Slate last December and wrote several blog posts about it at the time.

I use it when I travel and just spent two and a half weeks with it as my only computing device other than my phone.

It is fantastic on an airplane as it is equally great for watching video and doing work (on or offline).

At the tail end of that two and a half week stretch I read that Google has decided to stop making Pixel Slates. It will continue to support the current devices but will not come out with a new model.

This means the Slate is a dead platform and that I will need to find another answer for my travel tablet needs. I’m not eager to get an iPad Pro and will probably continue to use the Slate until I find a better answer.

This bums me out. I like the Slate. It has its issues. But I think Google could have easily addressed them over time.

We need competition to the iPad in the tablet market and Google was on its way with Slate.