I was sitting in my backyard this weekend looking up at the roof on my house, which I can’t see because of a parapet, and wondering how all of the solar panels we put up there a few years ago are doing. I was also wondering how the roof itself is doing.

Then it hit me that USV has a portfolio company that can help. I went to my Dronebase account and ordered a drone mission that will do an aerial inspection of my roof and also a thermal inspection of our solar panels.

Yes, one drone pilot with an off the shelf drone can do all of that for me in less than an hour.

I scheduled the flight for next week and should have a full report with aerial imagery and video and thermal scans of the solar panels within a few days after that.

And I am going to get all of that for a less than it costs me to keep my pool serviced!!

But it gets better. Today, Dronebase is announcing that it has acquired the Drone Reports business from Betterview and will turn that into a new product line called Dronebase Insights.

From that blog post:

DroneBase Insights aims to help insurers and property managers assess damage and mitigate risk for commercial properties, and we’ll expand our offering over time

So now you can get a full blown report from Dronebase in addition to aerial imagery and video and thermal scans.

I didn’t order that myself this weekend but maybe I should have. I probably will next time.