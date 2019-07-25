The promise of blockchain games and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) is extensible games. Imagine if developers could build new worlds/games/experiences on top of Fortnite and you could take your character, your weapons, your vehicles, etc with you into those new worlds/games/experiences. That is what I mean by extensible games.

We are seeing the beginnings of that in blockchain games now. There are many game experiences that third-party developers have built on top of Cryptokitties (built by our portfolio company Dapper Labs).

And now Dapper Labs is pushing this idea even further by turning their CheezeWizards game over to the community.

The idea is pretty simple actually. This summer gamers will be competing to win the first CheezeWizards battle royale. But after that ends, the players will still have their Wizards because they are NFTs. The Wizards are like Bitcoin or Ethereum or any other cryptotoken. They can be stored in a wallet and used again and again in new games.

So Dapper Labs has released all of the CheezeWizards IP under an NFT license and is inviting developers to build new game experiences for all of these Wizards that are now out there.

And they launched the CheezeWizards Hackathon yesterday with over $15,000 in prizes for the winning game experiences.

I will be judging this hackathon along with a number of other crypto investors and I am excited to see the gaming experiences that developers build on top of CheezeWizards.