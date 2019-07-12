Funding Friday: Bowling The American Dream

“Like many suburban kids growing up in the 70s, I was no stranger to the local bowling alley.”

So starts the video below for this Kickstarter project to make a photo book about the classic American bowling alley.

That line got me as I grew up a suburban kid in the 70s and spent many an afternoon and evening at the local bowling alley.

I backed this project and maybe you will too. It has three days to go and only needs $1200 to get across the finish line.