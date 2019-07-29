Our portfolio company Open Bazaar released a new mobile app called Haven today.

The idea behind Haven is:

Finally, people anywhere in the world can connect directly to each other using their mobile devices and trade privately with no credit cards, no banks, and no tech companies tracking their activities, or charging listing and transaction fees.

Here’s what the front page looks like:

And here is what an item listing looks like:

Note that you can pay for this coffee maker in Bitcoin and Litecoin.

Haven is built on the Open Bazaar protocol:

Haven creates a mobile window into the groundbreaking OpenBazaar network powered by cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin and Zcash (Ethereum coming soon). Over 250,000 nodes have been created by people using this peer-to-peer network since the release of version 2.0 and tens of thousands of listings have been put up for sale from crypto tokens to original paintings by popular artists to business services. OB1 expects Haven to rapidly bring even more users onto the network who are eager to shop, chat and send cryptocurrencies privately from their mobile phones.



If you want to check out Haven, you can do that here.