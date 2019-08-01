Funding Friday: Bellwether

I saw this project this morning and backed it immediately.

Bellwether is Sam Greenspan‘s next project (after doing 99% Invisible for five years).

Bellwether is about the future and what might happen. It is half journalism and half sci-fi storytelling. And it is delivered via 30min podcast episodes.

Finally, Sam has stated that he cares more about building a community around this project than the money he’s raising and so he will not consider this project a successful Kickstarter campaign unless he reaches 1000 backers or more. He’s at 652 as of this morning.