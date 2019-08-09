Funding Friday: Break Kickstarter

Last month our portfolio company Kickstarter invited project creators to “break conventions, but not our rules” and create campaigns that were different from the traditional Kickstarter campaign.

There are 99 “break Kickstarter” campaigns live on the platform now and I featured one of them last week. But there are many more super interesting and creative campaigns.

I backed a bunch of them this week and thought I’d showcase them to all of you today. You can find them and back them here.