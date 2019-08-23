Funding Friday: Positive Exposure

My friend Holly showed me this Kickstarter for a project she’s been working on for a while now.

POSITIVE EXPOSURE, founded in 1998, utilizes the arts, film and narratives to present the humanity and dignity of individuals living with genetic, physical, behavioral and intellectual differences.

And they are opening an art gallery in Harlem NYC to showcase works that celebrate these individuals.

I backed the project earlier this week and I am sharing it in case you want to back it too.