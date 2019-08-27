Returning The Fund

I have always felt that every investment in a venture fund should be able to return the fund.

That doesn’t mean that they all will.

In fact, for many funds I have worked on, only one or two investments work out well enough that each of them can return the fund.

So if you have a $100mm fund, you need to look at each and every investment and ask yourself if the company delivers on everything they are seeking to do will that return $100mm to your fund.

It’s a tall order and doesn’t happen that frequently.

But if it never happens, you won’t be in the venture capital business for long.