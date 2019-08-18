The Gotham Gal and I met when we were 19 and got married when we were 25. We lived together for most of those six years before we got married. By the time we tied the knot, we knew each other very well.

While venture capital investing and marriage are two different things, I think there are some things one can take from love and marriage into the world of startups and venture capital investing.

One of them is the value of long engagements.

I have never understood why founders want to run a lightning fast process to select business partners who they may have to “live with” for the next seven to ten years.

And yet we see this behavior all of the time. Often it is driven by other VCs who toss in “preemptive term sheets” thus turning a fundraising process into a sprint.

What I would prefer to see, and do see in many cases, is a founder who takes the time while they are not raising money to build a number of relationships with potential investors and then engages those investors in a process when it is time to raise capital. I like to call this process the “long engagement”.

It might sound like a lot more work than the fast and furious fundraising process that many founders are running these days.

But I don’t think it is a lot more work. Building relationships over a six to twelve month period can take the form of an occasional face to face meeting, emails back and forth, and even a few visits to the office by the investor. And none of that has to have the pressure of a pitch, an ask, and a price.

For the investor, this is a much better process. It allows them to see the founder and the business execute over time. It allows everyone to develop comfort with each other.

I would argue that it is a much better process for the founder too. It let’s them see which investors are truly interested in their business, their team, their product, and their success. It also reveals which investors are “here today, gone tomorrow.” You want the former on your cap table, not the latter.

It is easy to get caught up in the game of startups and investing in them. A fundraising process is at its heart a competition. And everyone wants to win. But you don’t get a trophy for winning this game. You get into a relationship. Often a very long one. So I think stepping back from the game theory and stepping into the relationships is the way to win long term. Which is the only form of winning that really matters.