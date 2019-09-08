Foreshadowing Facetime

The Gotham Gal and I went to the Brooklyn Museum today to see the Pierre Cardin retrospective.

Near the end of the exhibit was a small clip from a Jetsons episode where Jane is shopping for dresses in a boutique.

She finds a dress that she likes and decides to call her friend on the TV in the store and find out what she thinks of the dress.

This is a fairly common activity these days. You see people facetiming with friends and family before they purchase something in a store.

But in the early 60s, when these Jetsons episodes were bring written, this was very far from reality.

But they imagined it and wrote it into the show.

That’s pretty cool.