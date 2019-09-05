Learning The Hard Way
I got schooled on Crypto Twitter yesterday. It turns out many believe I was wrong about most everything in my post yesterday and they let me have it. Crypto Twitter is a really special place.
One of the comments was that I learned the hard way that crypto networks are not companies:
We all learn the hard way. What matters is to learn.— Fred Wilson (@fredwilson) September 4, 2019
Pretty much everything I have learned in the venture capital and tech business I have learned the hard way. Easy lessons aren’t very powerful. Hard ones are.
I have gotten more things wrong than you can possibly imagine.
That’s life, that’s learning, that’s winning.