Pacing in a VC fund context is how much capital the firm is investing in a given period and tracking that over time.

I don’t think a VC firm should manage to a pacing number. It should manage to the opportunity set that it sees.

But I think pacing is a great thing to track in the rearview mirror.

I like to look at investment pace by quarter and year. And by dollars and deals. And by new names and follow-ons.

If you keep track of that, chart it, and review it, you will be mindful of whether the firm is getting too far out over its skis or heels.

And that is a super useful thing to be aware of.