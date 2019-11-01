Funding Friday: The Electronic Frontier Foundation

The Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF.org) has been fighting for and helping to protect our online rights for twenty-eight years. Their primary focus areas are online privacy and free speech.

They spend about $12mm a year on legal interventions and policy work. Most of their funding comes from small donations from people like us who value the work they do on our behalf.

I signed up for an annual membership this morning and will be contributing $2500 a year to this amazing organization. I also got this awesome EFF ski hat.

I would like to encourage all of you get to read what I think free of censorship to support their work as well. You can make a one-time payment of as little as $25 or as much as I did and you can also make that a recurring payment, as I did.

You can do all of that here.