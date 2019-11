Last Thursday I wrote about the Helium launch in NYC and suggested that readers might want to purchase a Helium hotspot.

Well, I have good news. AVC readers can buy a Helium hotspot with a discount.

Here is how you do it.

1/ Go to the Helium Store and hit the Order Now button

2/ Put AVC100 into the field called “Referral or Promo Code”

3/ Complete your order

I enjoy earning Helium tokens every day with my hotspot. I hope they will turn into something someday.