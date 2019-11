I just started using our portfolio company DuckDuckGo’s mobile browser.

Honestly I didn’t even realize they had one until last week.

It looks like this on my phone:

And AVC looks like this in it:

I guess AVC is only a B+ when it comes to privacy. I hope to fix that and get to an A when I push the new design, hopefully next month.

If you want to start using the Duck Duck Go mobile browser, you can get it here.