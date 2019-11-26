USV Two Year Analyst Program

At USV, we have had a two-year analyst program since the very early days. The alumni of our analyst program are an impressive group of people. Some have their own venture capital firms, some are founders of companies that are doing great, some are working in large companies.

We are starting the process of hiring a new group of analysts and, as always, we kicked off the process with a blog post on USV.com.

If you are interested or know someone who might be, check out this post.