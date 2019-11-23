Video Of The Week: The Recount Recap

I wrote a bit about our investment in Recount Media last month.

I have found their daily videos that give me what I need to know in five minutes or less a godsend.

This past week was a blur for me as I was on the go all week and could not catch up on anything.

So to be able to get a sense of Wednesday night’s debate on my phone on the subway between meetings was so great.

Here is that video:

If you want to get more videos like this, you can download the Recount iOS app and/or sign up for their videos delivered via a daily email. You can also follow the Recount on Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.