Annual Year End Predictions

As I prepare to write my annual year end posts (what happened and what will happen), I have been reading similar posts by others.

This part one of two posts by Alex Danco is good. I am waiting for the second one to drop now.

The “what happened” post is easier to write but still very helpful to me. It helps me close the door on the year and understand it at a macro level.

The “what will happen” post is harder to write, I get it wrong more than right, and it is embarrassing to look back and see how off I was.

So it is tempting to stop doing it. But I think that would be a mistake.

It is useful to me to try and look into the crystal ball and see the future. It pushes me to get out of my comfort zone and imagine new and different things.

So I keep doing it, largely for myself, and I publish it to keep me honest. Your mileage may vary with it and so take it with a big grain of salt.

I am glad that others engage in this practice as well. It helps me engage in my practice. It is one of the many benefits of people powered publishing.