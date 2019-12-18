An interesting project came out of USV this year.

My partner Andy had a hunch about short form content, audio entertainment, and romantic comedy and he launched a company to explore these ideas called Meet Cute.

Meet Cute produces short (15 minute) romantic comedies that are consumed in five chapters of three minutes each and are available on your favorite audio/podcasting service.

You can check them out here:

Apple

Google

Spotify

Stitcher

SoundCloud

iHeart

Meet Cute is about delivering a little bit of heart warming entertainment in the middle of our busy lives via a medium we all have in our cars and phones. I listened to the most recent story last night on the LA Metro on my way downtown to a basketball game.

The Meet Cute team is very small but they are already producing content at a rapid pace. Three fifteen minute stories will drop this week and that pace will quicken in the new year.

The leader of the Meet Cute team is Naomi Shah who worked as an analyst at USV and helped Andy develop this idea and plan. And brand and marketing is led by my daughter Emily Wilson. These two women are very talented as is the Meet Cute entire team.

A great way to stay engaged with Meet Cute is to subscribe to the weekly Meet Cute newsletter to stay up-to-date on all things Meet Cute, including new story drops. It never fails to give me a smile when I need it the most.