It was nice to see Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas O’Connell run the table on the Grammy’s last night. It was yet another sign that the age of self made artists is upon us.

As is our custom, my partner Andy and our friend Whitney posted some music to Twitter today. Andy and I went with Billie Eilish.

Which led to this response by Arnold:

The music industry remains vital and is enjoying a financial renaissance as streaming platforms provide a massive earnings stream for the industry.

But underneath all of that is the fact that great art and great artists now have a much easier time finding their audience and being discovered. And that’s a great thing, just like Billie’s music .

