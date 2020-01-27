It was nice to see Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas O’Connell run the table on the Grammy’s last night. It was yet another sign that the age of self made artists is upon us.

As is our custom, my partner Andy and our friend Whitney posted some music to Twitter today. Andy and I went with Billie Eilish.

it's fun to go back and listen to her early stuff on SoundCloud. https://t.co/auxqxaO2sd so nice to see her and her brother get the props they deserve. — Fred Wilson (@fredwilson) January 27, 2020

Which led to this response by Arnold:

i like to believe that great art and great artists have the tools today to bypass that top driven industry and be heard on their own terms. — Fred Wilson (@fredwilson) January 27, 2020

The music industry remains vital and is enjoying a financial renaissance as streaming platforms provide a massive earnings stream for the industry.

But underneath all of that is the fact that great art and great artists now have a much easier time finding their audience and being discovered. And that’s a great thing, just like Billie’s music .