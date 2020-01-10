Funding Friday: Make 100

Kickstarter kicks off the new year with a campaign called Make 100. The idea is to stimulate a lot of smaller projects where the creator makes 100 of something.

It’s a hodgepodge of creativity in the best sense of the word. Here are the current crop of Make 100 projects live on Kickstarter.

I just went and backed a bunch of them. It’s so much fun.

My favorite is this project where the creator, JJ Chuan, is going to make 100 city maps out of old cassette tapes. I just love that.