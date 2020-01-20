I read this post on Bloomberg about a theme this week at Davos (never been) about the 2020s being a “Peak Decade”:

Peak Globalization (tighter borders in the coming years)

Peak Capitalism (the emergence of “stakeholder capitalism”)

Peak Inequality (the rich getting poorer, relatively)

Peak Youth (an aging world population)

Peak Climate Change (I sure hope so)

Peak Oil (I sure hope so)

Peak Cars (I sure hope so)

Peak Central Banks (go crypto!!!)

Even if some (most?) of these predictions are wrong, the very fact that leaders at the highest levels of business and government are having this conversation is encouraging.

We are leaving the industrial age behind and moving into the knowledge age and we need to leave some things behind as we make that transition. My partner Albert’s book is a good read if you want to dig deeper on this topic.