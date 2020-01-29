Since launching AVC 3.0 on January 9th, we have had some site reliability issues.

The most common issue is a “too many redirects” error that has been reported by many people and is intermittent and not easily reproducible. That said, a number of you have been able to create .HAR files and send them to me. Thank you for doing that. Siteground and Cloudflare are now debugging this issue and we hope to have it resolved soon.

I have found that clearing your cache in your browser can help with this issue, but even so, I want to resolve it properly and hope to be able to do so soon.

Last week we had a DDOS attack from China that was caught by Cloudflare and mitigated, but it did result in a short amount of downtime and required blocking several IP addresses at Siteground.

And finally, Siteground had some unplanned downtime this past week as well.

This is not a great way to start out of the gate with a new version of AVC and I am sorry about it.

Those of you who get AVC via email and RSS should not have noticed anything as those services were not impacted to my knowledge.