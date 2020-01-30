You Can't Fire Your Investor
I saw this tweet coming out of the Upfront Summit yesterday (where I will be today):
It is great that the capital markets serving founders have become hyperefficient. Being able to get a round done in a week vs a quarter is huge for founders who have better things to do than run around the country talking to VCs.
However, there is a dark side to this trend and that is the reality that shotgun marriages don’t often work out so well. You might be able to get a VC into your cap table in a week but try getting them out. That’s almost impossible.
Which reminds me of this tweet exchange with some friends about the Knicks ownership situation: