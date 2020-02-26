From Start-up To Stand-out: What Distinguishes High Growth Potential

My partner Rebecca brought an appreciation for and an understanding of marketing to USV and it has made us better investors and it has helped us assist our portfolio companies with their marketing efforts.

Rebecca is going on Simulmedia Live tomorrow at 2pm ET to talk about startups, marketing, growth strategies, and how she thinks about all of these issues in identifying attractive investments and helping our portfolio companies with their growth strategies. If you want to listen in, you can register here.

Simulmedia is a USV portfolio company that offers internet style advertising products via a national scale television advertising network. As more and more internet channels have become saturated, many startups and growth companies have turned to Simulmedia to help them make TV work the way that their tried and true internet channels have worked for them.

It should be an interesting discussion tomorrow.