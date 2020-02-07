Funding Friday: Squids In Disguise

Kickstarter CEO Aziz Hasan is running a Make 100 project called Squids In Disguise where he will make 100 surprise sticker packs.

80 packs will contain 5 limited edition art stickers at random from at least

10 packs will be a special edition of 5 Super Squids (Superhero exclusive)

10 packs will be a special edition of 5 Kickstarter-themed squids

The reference for the artwork will be all nostalgia from my childhood, specifically cartoon and video game characters that I loved growing up, reimagined as squids. https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/ahzzzz/squids-in-disguise-limited-edition-art-stickers

I really like it when the CEO of a company uses the product or service publicly. I backed Aziz’s project today.