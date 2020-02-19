Going Back In Time To Understand The Present

Our portfolio company Recount Media is doing some of the finest reporting on the presidential race right now. This 2 minute 16 second video goes back over Mike Bloomberg’s debate appearances in his time as NYC’s Mayor and shows how many of the questions he faces now were in fact questions he faced back then.

It’s interesting to watch this and see if we see some of the same responses this evening.

Please don’t take this blog post as an endorsement of Mike Bloomberg. I am very much in listen and learn mode right now and don’t need to make a choice until NYC votes in late April. A lot may change between now and then.