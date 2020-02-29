Video Of The Week: Albert And Fred Talking Climate At The Upfront Summit

Video of the week is back. This is the first video of the week post since we launched AVC 3.0. I don’t plan to do this every week, but I will do it some weeks.

About a month ago, my partner Albert and I took the stage at the Upfront Summit and talked to Erin Griffith of the New York Times about USV’s developing interest in companies focused on tackling the climate crisis.

For those reading via email, if the video embed doesn’t show up, you can find the video here.