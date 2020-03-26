Buying Bitcoin In Your IRA - The Alto IRA

I wrote about the idea of buying Bitcoin in your IRA last year. I got a lot of responses to that post and one of them was from the founder of Alto IRA.

I set up an Alto IRA, moved my old IRA over to it, and waited. When they had an alpha version of the crypto service up and running, I bought some Bitcoin in my Alto IRA via their Coinbase integration.

Now that service is fully battle-tested and ready for everyone.

Here are the details of the Alto Crypto IRA. If you are interested in buying crypto in your IRA, they have a slick Coinbase integration that worked great for me and should work well for you too.