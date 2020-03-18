New Faces At USV

We onboarded our new analyst team over the last few weeks at USV.

As is our tradition, they have each written a “hello world” blog post on usv.com introducing themselves.

They are:

David

Hannah

Hanel

I can’t imagine how hard and surreal it must be to join a new firm just as we are all starting to work from home. So they are going to be challenged getting out of the gate more than prior analyst teams, but I am confident that each of them will rise to the challenge and we are learning some new tricks on how to remotely onboard too.

I hope that many of you will get the chance to meet or engage with them. They are a great group of analysts and I am excited to work with them.