If you are a crypto enthusiast like me, how do you stay on top of the daily crypto news cycle? There is crypto twitter, but that’s not for the faint of heart. If you hang out there, you know what I mean. You can read the news at Coindesk, Cointelegraph, and the other leading crypto news sites. I do both of these things as well as participate in a number of chat groups where we trade links. It gets the job done, but it’s a lot of work.

Enter OnCoins, a crypto news aggregator by our friend William Mougayar. It looks like this:

You will find the format familiar if you use Techmeme to follow the tech sector news. It’s a great format, efficient, clean, fast, and it lets you go deep when you want to.

William told me that he has used some technology and some tricks to make this work a bit differently than Techmeme and he has more planned.

You can get OnCoins by email once a day if you prefer that format. Sign up here if you are interested.

Well done William. I look forward to getting my daily email and staying on top of the fast-moving crypto sector.