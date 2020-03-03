Outschool can help your school prepare for unexpected closures

Our portfolio company Outschool operates a service that allows any teacher to teach a live class over online video. They offer over 10,000 classes by teachers on almost any subject you can imagine. Over 80,000 students have used Outschool to take classes.

Yesterday, Outschool announced that they intend to help schools that close due to the Coronavirus keep their students learning and teachers teaching. This is a post written by Outschool’s CEO describing how they hope to help.

The coronavirus is on everyone’s mind. With over 80K+ cases worldwide and more numbers reported daily in the United States it is increasingly becoming clear that schools need to prepare for potential shut downs for prolonged periods. We all hope it can be contained in many countries, or will turn out milder in impact, however, we have already seen some schools close as a precaution and many others prepare.

As well as helping families affected by unexpected school closures, Outschool has unique expertise that can help schools themselves prepare. I see it as our responsibility to offer that help now since the CDC has raised the possibility of “internet-based teleschooling”. In other words, it’s likely that many schools are seeking options to help their teachers continue instruction using online tools.

Our team and community have more expertise in how to run online group classes over live video than any other US-based organization, having had 80K learners attend over 300K class hours. We’re offering to quickly provide teacher training, webinars and resources on how to continue school online to affected schools and districts. This is not our core business – we want to help and will do this for free.

We have already begun partnering with schools in the Bay Area to help prepare them for any closures. We’d like to help schools anywhere that are already affected or are working on readiness plans. We can get started helping with as little as 30 mins on the phone with school leadership or key faculty.

If you are a parent or teacher please help us reach school leaders with this offer by sharing this link. If you are a school leader preparing for potential closure please reach out to me at [email protected] so we can start helping.