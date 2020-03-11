My friend Howard Lindzon has started a podcast series called Panic With Friends. It’s about the market meltdown and a lot more. I hope that it turns out to be a short lived series and this panic ends quickly.

Episode One was posted today on Howard’s blog.

He asked me to do an episode with him and although I been saying no to all podcast requests for the last year or two, I’m going to say yes to this. If we have to panic, it’s best to do it with friends.

I will post the episode I do with Howard here. Likely some time next week.