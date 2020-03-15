The Gotham Gal and I have been largely self quarantining in our home for the last two weeks and are preparing to continue doing so for a while longer.

It’s a bit depressing to be honest and I’ve been looking for ways to get the proper mental state for what could be an extended stay at home.

My friend Brad Feld wrote a blog post yesterday calling this “spring break at home.” I like that framing. It puts a positive spin on this challenging situation.

Our oldest daughter told me that a lot of great work has been done by people when they were under quarantine for the plague.

So I’ve been thinking about what I can accomplish with all of this new found time. Of course I plan to work as USV is open for business. But I also have down time which I am now going to spend at home.

We certainly could binge on all of the TV shows we’ve never watched (Friday Night Lights, Breaking Bad, The Wire, etc, etc) but somehow I doubt that’s where we are headed.

Our younger daughter suggested I learn French on Duolingo. That’s a possibility. She also suggested I finally learn to cook. That probably isn’t. Thankfully the Gotham Gal is a fantastic cook so I’m set there.

My point is this. It’s a shitty situation we are all in right now. But I’m going to try to make the best of my spring break at home and I hope that all of you can too.