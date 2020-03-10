The Tech:NYC COVID-19 Digest Email

Tech:NYC, NYC’s tech industry association (which I co-chair), has launched a daily email digest for the tech sector to keep up with the latest COVID-19 developments in NYC.

Here is the first daily email that went out yesterday afternoon.

You can sign up for it here.

If you are leading a company right now, it is hard to know exactly what to do and when to do it.

Industry associations, like Tech:NYC, can help by accumulating data on best practices and staying abreast of the latest information. There are links to a number of resources on best practices in that first daily email that went out yesterday afternoon.

There is a lot of anxiety sloshing around right now and staying calm and making good decisions is important. I am glad that Tech:NYC is doing its part to help with that.