The Tech:NYC COVID-19 Digest Email
Tech:NYC, NYC’s tech industry association (which I co-chair), has launched a daily email digest for the tech sector to keep up with the latest COVID-19 developments in NYC.
Here is the first daily email that went out yesterday afternoon.
You can sign up for it here.
If you are leading a company right now, it is hard to know exactly what to do and when to do it.
Industry associations, like Tech:NYC, can help by accumulating data on best practices and staying abreast of the latest information. There are links to a number of resources on best practices in that first daily email that went out yesterday afternoon.
There is a lot of anxiety sloshing around right now and staying calm and making good decisions is important. I am glad that Tech:NYC is doing its part to help with that.