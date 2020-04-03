Funding Friday: Americas Food Fund

As we continue to make our way through this pandemic, I keep coming back to the question of how do we help those in the most need right now. Last week it was our health care responders on the front lines, the week before it was workers in the hospitality industry who are now out of work.

This week, I’m drawn to this huge GoFundMe campaign that Apple, Laurene Powell Jobs, and Leonardo DiCaprio launched yesterday to raise money for World Central Kitchen and Feeding America, two large charities who run food programs for the poor and dislocated.

When things go wrong, it is always those with the least who suffer the most. So I am helping this campaign get to its $15mm goal. If you want to join me, you can do so here.