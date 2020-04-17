Funding Friday: NYC Covid Fund
We continue to be concerned about the most vulnerable among us and that is where we want to focus our giving right now.
To that end, Give Directly has a NYC Covid Fund that will give funds directly to people. Specifically:
GiveDirectly is delivering cash to families enrolled in SNAP (a federal nutrition assistance program) and living in the local ZIP codes most affected by COVID-19. Most recipients are single mothers. Each will receive $1K.https://www.givedirectly.org/covid-19/nyc/
I made a personal donation to this today and I know of a number of other significant contributions to this fund by others.
If you want to support it, you can do so here.