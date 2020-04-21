The AVC Cap Table Template

I woke up to this tweet this morning:

@fredwilson someone has hijacked your cap table link in this post – it now goes out to some random company rather than your template https://t.co/UzzIWcAtob — John Henderson (@johnhenderson) April 21, 2020

I went to that blog post and clicked on the link and sure enough someone had swapped out my cap table template from 2011 with their own cap table. I am not entirely sure how that happened and for how long that has been the case, but I was not going to let that stand.

So I went to my google drive and searched and found the cap table that I had built for that post back in 2011, made a copy, made it public on the web but view only, and fixed the link.

Phew.

If you want to see a cap table and waterfall template in the style that I have become accustomed to over the years, here it is. Hopefully, nobody will hack it again. I will be super careful not to permission anyone to have edit capabilities (which is what I think I may have done accidentally).