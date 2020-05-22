Funding Friday: In Time of Plague

I backed this photo book project today. The creator took photos of the Williamsburg neighborhood in Brooklyn during the more than two-month lockdown in March, April, and May 2020 and will produce a photo book.

I really like what he says at 1:50min into the excellent project video (link here for those reading on email).

It’s undeniably a difficult time to produce a book, but I believe that art is more important than ever in times of crisis like this. Museums and galleries are struggling to stay afloat and publishers require painfully long time frames to produce books. We as a community can work more nimbly and quickly, which is needed in this historic moment.

Well said Brian. Well said.