r/CryptoCurrency Moons

We have been looking for ways in which crypto assets can go mainstream. Our interest and investment in Dapper’s crypto games is an effort in that area. So is our involvement in the Libra project.

We also have been involved in legacy mobile and web apps that have built cryptocurrencies inside of them. Kin and Props are two examples of that.

But we are also always looking outside of our own portfolio for examples of ways in which crypto assets can go mainstream.

And I saw yesterday that two subreddits, r/Cryptocurrency and r/FortNiteBR, have issued crypto assets on the Ethereum blockchain using the ERC20 token standard. The crypto asset associated with r/Cryptocurrency are called Moons. The crypto asset associated with r/FortNiteBR are called Bricks. They are very similar assets but they are not the same.

I don’t play FortNite but I do own cryptocurrencies, so I am a bit more interested in Moons and hope to accumulate them by actively engaging in the r/CryptoCurrency community.

Here is how Moons work.

Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by you, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Claim your Moons in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app! It will be rolled out gradually over the next two days and will be in beta testing until later this summer. https://www.reddit.com/r/CryptoCurrency/comments/gj96lb/introducing_rcryptocurrency_moons/

The new Vault section of the Reddit mobile app now has an Ethereum wallet that can store Ethereum tokens, like Moon. And as you engage in the community, you earn Moons in your wallet.

I think this is an interesting experiment and could bring more users into the crypto ecosystem. I hope to earn some Moons over the next few months and you may want to do the same.