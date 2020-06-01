I woke up at dawn today. The sun was lightening the sky. The birds were chirping.

I was reminded of the power of a new day, a clean slate, new opportunities.

It is June.

After three months of pandemic lockdowns, job losses like I have not seen in my lifetime, and a week of turmoil in our streets and in our hearts, we have the hope that comes with a new day.

Clearly we have problems in our country and our world.

When the tide goes out, you can see who has been swimming naked. And so many of us have been swimming naked. The pandemic has been quite revealing.

It is time to make some changes. Big changes. Long overdue changes.

We can start by acknowledging that.

And then we should seize the opportunity that comes with a new day, a new month, a new set of priorities, to make those changes.

We simply need to courage and conviction to come together and do it.