Funding Friday: Bail Funds

The Gotham Gal and I have been donating to bail funds for a while now. This Positively Gotham Gal podcast from April 2019 with Robin Steinberg of The Bail Project is a great education into the bail system and why it is so problematic.

Now, with protestors around the world being arrested, bail funds have become part of the protest movement. This Atlantic piece describes why that is.

One of the issues with giving to bail funds is figuring out which one to support.

An AVC reader recently pointed me to an Act Blue page that allows you to make a single donation and support over 70 bail funds and other similar organizations. I donated via that page today and I am sharing it with all of you who may want to join me in doing that.