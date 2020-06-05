Funding Friday: The George Floyd Memorial Fund

I saw this tweet last weekend and immediately thought “he is right.”

I really wish @fredwilson had used his Funding Friday to talk about George Floyd’s memorial fund or Minnesota Freedom Fund but I guess solar power is more promising than black people getting justice right now. — joahspearman (@joahspearman) May 30, 2020

So under the theory that late is better than never, I made a donation to The George Floyd Memorial Fund and I am highlighting it to all of you today.

This fund was set up by George’s sister to “cover funeral and burial expenses, mental and grief counseling, lodging and travel for all court proceedings, and to assist our family in the days to come as we continue to seek justice for George. A portion of these funds will also go to the Estate of George Floyd for the benefit and care of his children and their educational fund.”

This campaign is now approaching $13mm and will cover all of that and also possibly much more. This fund won’t make George’s murder right, but it will help his family do right by his memory. And that is a very good thing.